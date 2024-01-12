Edible Oil Imports Down 16% To 13.07 Lakh Tonnes In December on Lower Shipments Of Crude Palm Oil: SEA

Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) data showed imports of edible oils fell to 13,07,686 tonnes in December last year from 15,55,780 tonnes in the year-ago period. In the edible oil category, crude palm oil imports decreased to 6,20,020 tonnes from 8,43,849 tonnes, while (Refined Bleached Deodorised) RBD Palmolein's inward shipments slipped marginally to 2,51,667 tonnes from 2,56,398 tonnes. However, imports of crude sunflower oil increased to 2,60,850 tonnes from 1,94,009 tonnes during the period under review.