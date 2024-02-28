ED Freezes Over Rs 120 Crore Bank Deposits In Probe Against Chinese-Controlled Gambling, Loan Apps

"These invoices are shared by a global forex settlement platform named NIUM Singapore Pte Ltd. (Singapore) who has an Indian subsidiary company named NIUM India Pvt. Ltd. to collect the money from Indian entities based on fake invoices."

Outward remittances were made to NIUM Singapore Pte Ltd in the name of payment for technical services and such funds used to be credited in the virtual wallet of the Singapore-based shell entities, the agency said.