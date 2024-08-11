Earnings Growth In US Finally Showing Up Outside Tech Megacaps

Though more than 80% of the S&P 500 members have already reported, major bellwethers for the health of the US consumers — such as Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. — have not yet announced their numbers. The clues they reveal about consumer spending will be closely watched as traders remain jittery about the possibility of an economic slowdown. Also, Nvidia Corp., which is arguably the most important stock for investors interested in artificial intelligence, is scheduled to report later this month.