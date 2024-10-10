Durga Puja Festival In West Bengal To See 20-30% Surge In Festive Spending Post-COVID

Retailers Association of India CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said, "A growth of 20% to 25% (in the retail sales) over the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 will be the right kind of growth despite inflation.”

Amid the healthy growth expectation in the 'puja economy' in 2022 over 2019, its share of the state GDP may remain 2.4-2.5%. According to the budget estimates for 2022-23, the GDP of West Bengal is estimated at Rs 17,13,154 crore.