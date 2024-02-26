DRDO Hands Over 23 Licensing Agreements For Transfer Of Technologies To Industries

These technologies would facilitate manufacturing of a series of military equipment including brakes for Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, 100-metre infantry foot bridge (floating), 40 mm high explosive anti-personnel (HEAP) grenade and high pressure water mist fire suppression system (HPWMFSS), officials said.

"The products based on these DRDO technologies will further boost the defence manufacturing sector and self-reliance in defence", the ministry said in a statement.