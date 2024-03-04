NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsDP World launches Daily Rail Freight Service Between Chennai-NCR
ADVERTISEMENT

DP World launches Daily Rail Freight Service Between Chennai-NCR

This service, SARAL-2 offers a capacity of 500 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) per week, providing multimodal connectivity to various industry clusters in and around the region, DP World said in a statement.

04 Mar 2024, 08:58 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: DP World website)</p></div>
(Source: DP World website)

Dubai-based logistics operator DP World on Monday announced the launch of a new multimodal daily rail freight service, connecting Chennai with the National Capital Region, under its 'SARAL' initiative.

This service, SARAL-2 offers a capacity of 500 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) per week, providing multimodal connectivity to various industry clusters in and around the region, DP World said in a statement.

The company had first launched a dedicated freight rail service under SARAL (Sustainable, Assured, Reliable and Agile Logistics) initiative between South Gujarat and NCR in November last year.

This second service is a joint initiative by Avana Logistek and DP World's rail freight services. It will offer customised and cost- effective logistics solutions to the trade and businesses with weekly frequency bringing India's northern markets closer to the southern region, the company said.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT