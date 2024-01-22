Domestic Coal-Based Power Generation Rises 7% In April-December
The rise in domestic coal-based electricity generation reflects an ample supply of coal to meet the growing energy demand in the country, the coal ministry said in a statement.
Domestic coal-based power generation increased 7.14% to 872 billion units in the April-December period of the current fiscal.
The rise in domestic coal-based electricity generation reflects an ample supply of coal to meet the growing energy demand in the country, the coal ministry said in a statement.
Domestic coal-based power generation was 813.9 BU in the year-ago period, it said.
In the country, power is generated from conventional sources -- thermal, nuclear and hydro-- and renewable sources -- wind, solar, biomass etc. Thermal power producers use coal as the main fuel to run the units and the dry fuel contributes to more than 70% of the total electricity generation.
Coal-based power generation in the country registered a growth of around 10.13% during April-December period of FY'24, as compared to the corresponding period of previous year while overall power generation grew 6.71% during the same period, the ministry statement said.
Coal imports for blending dropped by 40.66% to 17.08 MT during April-December period of current fiscal from 28.78 MT in the corresponding period of previous year, despite the rising power demand.
"It showcases the nation's commitment to self-reliance in coal production and minimising overall coal imports," it said.
Coal-based power generation has played a significant role in meeting India's energy demands. The country is experiencing a substantial increase in power demand, driven by a combination of factors like industrial growth, technological advancements, population growth, and economic development.