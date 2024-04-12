Dixon Technologies Partners With Dassault To Optimise Manufacturing Processes

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. has signed a pact with France's Dassault Systèmes to streamline operations. The electronics manufacturing major will be leveraging Dassault's Delmia Apriso applications to optimise manufacturing operations worldwide and enhance quality control, according to a joint statement on Friday.

The applications will first be implemented at Dixon's mobile facility in Noida and the IT hardware manufacturing facilities. After that, it will be scaled up to other facilities where consumer electronics, lighting products and home appliances are manufactured, Atul Lall, managing director at Dixon, told NDTV Profit.