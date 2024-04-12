Dixon Technologies Partners With Dassault To Optimise Manufacturing Processes
The applications will first be implemented at Dixon's mobile facility in Noida and the IT hardware manufacturing facilities.
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. has signed a pact with France's Dassault Systèmes to streamline operations. The electronics manufacturing major will be leveraging Dassault's Delmia Apriso applications to optimise manufacturing operations worldwide and enhance quality control, according to a joint statement on Friday.
The applications will first be implemented at Dixon's mobile facility in Noida and the IT hardware manufacturing facilities. After that, it will be scaled up to other facilities where consumer electronics, lighting products and home appliances are manufactured, Atul Lall, managing director at Dixon, told NDTV Profit.
Lall underscored that the Indian electronics manufacturing is at an inflection point. "After IT services and auto manufacturing, I feel this is the Y2K moment for electronics manufacturing. We've scaled to Rs 18,000 crore in annual revenues, and produce a million devices a day across telecom, wearables, routers, refrigerators, lights, cameras," he said.
"Since we're now competing with global giants, which is why partnerships such as with Dassault are needed," he said.