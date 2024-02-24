Dimon Sells $150 Million Worth Of JPMorgan Shares In First Sale

Business NewsDimon Sells $150 Million Worth Of JPMorgan Shares In First Sale
(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon and his family sold $150 million worth of the bank’s stock, following through on last year’s announcement that he would begin selling shares for the first time since taking the helm 18 years ago.
Dimon and his family sold about 822,000 shares in a series of transactions on Thursday, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
“Mr. Dimon continues to believe the company’s prospects are very strong and his stake in the company will remain very significant,” the company said in an October filing about his planned sales. A representative for the firm declined further comment on Friday.
The October announcement said Dimon planned to sell one million shares, subject to terms of a stock-trading plan. Along with his family, he continues to hold about 7.7 million shares after Thursday’s sales.
JPMorgan was a relative winner among banks last year, with its stock rallying 27% amid its First Republic Bank deal. Shares gained as much as 1.2% on Friday, trading at a record high.