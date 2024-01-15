DGCA Issues SOPs To Airlines On Delays Due To Adverse Weather Conditions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued standard operating procedures to airlines on Monday regarding flight cancellations due to excessive delays during adverse weather conditions.

The SOPs have been issued to deal with the chaos at airports, which led to flight delays and cancellations, causing trouble for travellers. The rules are a response to incidents like the recent attack on a pilot inside an IndiGo flight on the runway in New Delhi.

The aviation watchdog asked airlines to appropriately sensitise their staff at airports to suitably communicate with and continuously guide and inform passengers about flight delays.

Airlines will be required to publish accurate real-time information regarding delays of flights, which shall be published on the respective website of the airline, through advance information to affected passengers by SMS, WhatsApp and email, it said.

"In view of the prevalent fog season and adverse weather conditions, airlines may cancel, sufficiently in advance, such flights that are anticipated to be delayed or consequentially delayed on account of such conditions beyond a period of three hours with a view to obviate congestion at the airport and mitigate passenger inconvenience," the release said.

The airlines are also required to publish a reference regarding the civil aviation requirements on the flight tickets. It is obligatory on the part of all airlines to mandatorily adhere to the provisions of the CAR, the release said.