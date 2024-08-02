Deutsche Aircraft Partners With Sasmos HET Technologies For 40-Seater Aircraft

German aircraft manufacturer Deutsche Aircraft announced a partnership with Bengaluru-based Sasmos HET Technologies Ltd. for its D328eco project, a 40-seater turboprop regional aircraft.

As part of this strategic alliance, Sasmos HET Technologies will design and develop specialised electrical wiring interconnection systems for the regional aircraft, the company said in a statement on Friday. Regional aircraft are designed to fly up to 100 passengers on short-haul flights.

This collaboration represents a significant step forward in advancing global aerospace engineering, according to the company’s statement.

"We welcome Sasmos HET Technologies as our partner in the D328eco programme. Their reputation for developing and delivering top-tier aerospace wiring solutions aligns perfectly with our needs for the D328eco," said Nico Neumann, chief operating officer at Deutsche Aircraft.

"This partnership affirms our position as innovators in aerospace technology and strengthens our commitment to become leaders in the industry," said Chandrashekar HG, chairman and managing director of Sasmos HET Technologies.

Founded in 2007, Sasmos HET Technologies specialises in manufacturing wiring harnesses, electro-mechanical assemblies, and unit integration products for the aerospace, defence, and marine sectors in India.

Sasmos currently exports more than 70% of its products to Israel, the US and Europe, according to its statement.

(With Inputs From PTI)