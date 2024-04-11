Demand For Industrial And Warehousing Spaces Rises 23% In Q4 In Top 19 Cities: Report

In terms of absorption, Delhi-NCR lead the pack with the highest contribution of 21% in January-March 2024, followed by Pune and Bengaluru, each at 12%. The contribution of Pune to the overall absorption increased from 7% in Q1 of 2023 to 12% in Q1 2024, while it decreased for Mumbai from 14% in Q12023 to 7% in Q1 2024.