Delhi Sees 10% Month-On-Month Spike In EV Sales In December
One out of every five vehicles sold in Delhi during December was an electric vehicle, according to data.
Delhi has posted a significant uptick in the sale of electric vehicles for the month of December, as the national capital aims to cut pollution by reducing vehicular emissions.
According to the recent data released by the Delhi government, the share of EVs in the overall vehicle sales in Delhi surged from 9.5% in November 2023 to 19.5% in December. This implies that one out of every five vehicles sold in Delhi during December was an electric vehicle.
"The Delhi government attributes this success to its ambitious Electric Vehicle Policy, which was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in August 2020", the statement read.
The policy offers various incentives and subsidies to buyers and manufacturers of EVs, such as cashback of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for electric cars, up to Rs 30,000 for electric two-wheelers, autos, e-rickshaws and freight vehicles, and a scrapping incentive for those who want to exchange their old petrol or diesel vehicles for EVs.
The policy also aims to set up 200 charging stations across the city in one year and create a 'State Electric Vehicle Board' to oversee the implementation of the policy, the release added.
The Delhi government has also announced that it will soon launch a 'Delhi EV Forum', a platform for dialogue and collaboration among all the stakeholders of the EV ecosystem, such as policy makers, industry players, researchers, academicians, civil society organizations and citizens.
The forum will aim to share best practices, identify challenges and opportunities, and provide feedback and suggestions for improving the EV policy and its implementation.