Delhi Sees 10% Month-On-Month Spike In EV Sales In December

Delhi has posted a significant uptick in the sale of electric vehicles for the month of December, as the national capital aims to cut pollution by reducing vehicular emissions.

According to the recent data released by the Delhi government, the share of EVs in the overall vehicle sales in Delhi surged from 9.5% in November 2023 to 19.5% in December. This implies that one out of every five vehicles sold in Delhi during December was an electric vehicle.

"The Delhi government attributes this success to its ambitious Electric Vehicle Policy, which was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in August 2020", the statement read.