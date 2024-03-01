Defence Ministry Seals Procurement Deals Worth Rs 39,125 Crore

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsDefence Ministry Seals Procurement Deals Worth Rs 39,125 Crore
01 Mar 2024, 03:28 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A MiG-29 jet in flight (Source: Wikimedia Commons)</p></div>
A MiG-29 jet in flight (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The defence ministry on Friday inked five military procurement deals worth Rs 39,125 crore.

Of the five contracts, one was with the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. for procurement of aero-engines for MiG-29 aircraft, according to the ministry.

Two contracts were firmed up with Larsen & Toubro Limited for the procurement of close-in weapon system and high-power radar. Two other deals were finalised with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited for the procurement of BrahMos missiles.

"These deals will further strengthen indigenous capabilities, save foreign exchange and reduce dependency on foreign-origin equipment manufacturers in future," the ministry said.

