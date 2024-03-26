Daimler Posts Record Sales In 2023 Boosting Growth In Revenue: Official

"Our best sales and financial growth since inception was spearheaded by excellent demand for our tipper and trailer product lines which grew 53% and 79% respectively. A slew of strategic initiatives that we undertook in 2023 also helped us to make informed decisions on costs, tackle headwinds effectively, and sharpen our focus on key areas of our business," Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Managing Director and CEO Satyakam Arya said.