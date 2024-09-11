CS Vigneshwar Appointed Auto Dealers Federation President

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations on Wednesday announced the appointment of CS Vigneshwar as its President for 2024-26 period.

The decision was taken at the 315th Governing Council Meeting, held immediately after the 60th annual general meeting, FADA said in a statement.

Vigneshwar is the Managing Director of Anaamalais Toyota based out of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and has other dealerships of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) and Ather Energy, it added.

He has been a council member of FADA for the last 12 years.

Besides, Vigneshwar has been a member of the Apex Consultative Committee of VECV for the last 16 years and a part of the Toyota Dealer Council for 11 years and served as the Head of the Toyota India Service Dealer Council for seven years, the statement said.

FADA said its governing council also elevated Sai Giridhar, MD of Saisha Motors Pvt Ltd. (Dealer for Skoda Volvo Cars & MG Motors) based out of Jaipur, as Vice President and Amar Jatin Sheth, MD for Group Shaman (Dealer for Honda Cars, Volkswagen and Triumph) based out of Mumbai, as Secretary.

Pradeep Agarwal, managing partner for JMG Group (Dealer of Hero MotoCorp) based out of Odisha, was unanimously elected as Treasurer for 2024-26 period, it added.