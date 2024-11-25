Creditors Recover Rs 3.55 Lakh Crore Under Insolvency Law Till September

Creditors have recovered around Rs 3.55 lakh crore through resolution of 1,068 cases under the insolvency law till September this year, the government said on Monday. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra also said that a total of 1,963 CIRP cases are ongoing and out of them, 1,388 have exceeded the time limit of 270 days.