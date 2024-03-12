CPI Preview: Inflation Likely To Stay Steady In February

India's retail inflation may continue to ease in February, led by softer prices of food and a favourable base.

A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg estimated Consumer Price Index-based inflation at 5.05% in February, compared with 5.10% in January. Inflation has been within the central bank's tolerance band of 4%(+/-2%) for three straight months since September.

Kaushik Das, chief economist at Deutsche Bank, forecasts CPI inflation at 5.07% in February, indicating a small increase of 0.14% month-on-month, in contrast to a small fall in January. Despite the likely rise in momentum, inflation is likely to stay steady at about 5.1%, led by a favorable base and continued softness in vegetable prices owing to positive seasonality.

Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays, expects a modest uptick in inflation. "We forecast CPI inflation rose slightly, to 5.30%, in February, with a modest sequential rise in food and core prices," he said.