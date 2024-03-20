Competition Helps Improve Products And Efficiency, Says Maruti Suzuki's Shashank Srivastava

Competition helps to improve products and ultimately become more efficient, according to Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer of marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki Ltd.

The company welcomes newer competition in the auto and electric vehicle industry, as it pushes them to be careful and further improve products, he told NDTV Profit.

On Wednesday, JSW Group and MG Motor India Pvt. announced their joint venture—JSW MG Motor India Pvt.—to make and sell electric vehicles in India.

The JSW Group aims to do what Maruti Suzuki India did 40 years ago—this time with electric cars, said Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group, in the event held in Mumbai.

“My dream with MG is that we will create a ‘Maruti moment’. In 1984, when Maruti came into India, it changed the auto industry. We aim to do the same with MG.”

Srivastava said that he is grateful for Jindal mentioning Maruti at the event. “This shows that we have an iconic place in the hearts and minds of the Indian consumer. Our best wishes to JSW and MG,” he said.