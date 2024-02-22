Companies In 'A Wait And Watch' Mode On Hiring, Says Aon's Roopank Chaudhary
Hiring in the technology sector will take a few more quarters to cool down, he says.
There is a sectoral split not only in hiring but also in the trends of salary increments, where there is a divide between the small and large companies, according to Roopank Chaudhary, partner at Aon Plc.
A recent survey by Aon revealed that salaries in India are expected to increase by 9.5% in 2024. It said financial institutions, engineering, automotive and life sciences were likely to offer the highest salary increases, while retail and technology consulting and services will see the lowest salary hikes.
"I think for the next two quarters, companies are adopting a wait and watch approach; I think they are not going all out," Chaudhary, who is also the chief commercial officer-India and South Asia at Aon, told NDTV Profit in an interview.
The hospitality sector, which had seen a slump in hiring during the Covid-19 pandemic, has picked up, but the hiring in the technology sector will take a few more quarters to cool down, he said. Other sectors like retail, engineering and manufacturing are hiring as well, according to Chaudhary.
The tech sector is seeing recessionary winds, and salaries are also expected to come down. This is because they went overboard with the hiring and then had to lay off employees because the expected work did not come, he explained.
The small local companies are doing well not just in the technology sector but also in the manufacturing sector, resulting in a rise in increment. Bigger global companies in the technology and auto sectors have seen a decline, he said.
Chaudhary highlighted that fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durables, chemical and life sciences, which are largely driven by local demands, were also doing "reasonably well" with bigger plans and investments.