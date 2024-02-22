Companies In 'A Wait And Watch' Mode On Hiring, Says Aon's Roopank Chaudhary

There is a sectoral split not only in hiring but also in the trends of salary increments, where there is a divide between the small and large companies, according to Roopank Chaudhary, partner at Aon Plc.

A recent survey by Aon revealed that salaries in India are expected to increase by 9.5% in 2024. It said financial institutions, engineering, automotive and life sciences were likely to offer the highest salary increases, while retail and technology consulting and services will see the lowest salary hikes.

"I think for the next two quarters, companies are adopting a wait and watch approach; I think they are not going all out," Chaudhary, who is also the chief commercial officer-India and South Asia at Aon, told NDTV Profit in an interview.