Coca-Cola Extends ICC Partnership Till 2031

Coca-Cola Co. has renewed its partnership with the International Cricket Council, securing an eight-year commitment that stretches through 2031.

The agreement encompasses all major ICC world men's and women's events in various cricket formats, including the ICC Cricket World Cups, ICC T20 World Cups, and ICC Champions Trophies, according to a release.

Coca-Cola had initially signed an agreement with the ICC in 2019, making its brands the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partners of the cricket governing body. The deal covered tournaments like the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 and the T20 World Cups, along with other global events.

The extension reinforces one of ICC's longest-ever associations with a single brand, spanning 13 years. During the course of the partnership, there will be both a major international men’s and women’s event every year, as well as a World Test Championship Final every two years.

Anurag Dahiya, ICC’s chief commercial officer, termed the partnership a "landmark".

"With the Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, and the Women’s edition in Bangladesh just around the corner, we’re poised for unprecedented global growth and engagement," he said, adding that this partnership "not only celebrates our sport’s expansion, but also promises innovative opportunities to enhance our fans’ experience worldwide."

During the recent ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023, Thums Up and Limca Sportz were the exclusive beverage and sports drink partners, helping initiate a host of online and offline fan engagement activations.

The Atlanta-based beverage major's association with major sports events is a long-standing tradition, highlighted by its eight-decade-long relationship with the Olympics and over forty years with FIFA and the T20 World Cup.

"Sports holds immense power to unite people, and this partnership provides us with a unique opportunity to blend our brand affinity with the fervor for the world’s cricketing game," said Bradford Ross, vice-president global sports and entertainment marketing and partnerships at Coca-Cola. "We endeavor to continue to delight consumers with our diverse portfolio and create unique experiences for fans."

Coca-Cola spent Rs 738 crore on advertising and promotions in FY22, as per business intelligence platform Tofler. The company had faced a challenging summer due to unseasonal rains this year. However, this did not deter the company’s plans to step up advertising during the Men's World Cup. It is investing heavily behind its brands like the billion-dollar Thums Up, Sprite and Limca Sportz. The marketing spends for the beverage maker were up 5-7% in the December quarter over the previous year.