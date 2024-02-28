Chip-Tool Maker ASM Issues Disappointing Outlook, Shares Plunge

“Softer conditions” in the market for wafer fabrication equipment specifically weighed on ASM’s earnings in the last quarter of 2023 and will continue to play out in early 2024, the company said, even while the broader semiconductor market recovers. The company said it expects second-half revenue to be higher than that in the first half, “but it is too early to provide more specific guidance for the second half or for the full year,” it said.