Chinese Cement Maker Halted After 99% Crash In 15 Minutes

Based in the central Henan province, Tianrui’s stock plunged 99% to about HK$0.05 Tuesday, cutting its market capitalization to HK$141 million ($18 million). During the selloff, about 281 million shares, or a third of the firm’s free float, changed hands. Of that amount, more than 80 million shares were traded during the final few minutes of the session known as the closing auction.