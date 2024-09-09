Cement Industry Set For Further Consolidation In Near-To-Medium Term: Report

"2Q typically witnesses a fall in utilisations after which it is likely to pick up in 2H. With the large expansion pipeline, Ind-Ra believes industry utilisations could reduce marginally in FY25. Around 7 million tonnes (mnt) of capacity came onstream in 1QFY25 and another 42mnt is planned over July 2024-March 2025, of which around 80% may come onstream," it said.