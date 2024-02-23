CEIB Launches Portal For Antecedent Verification Of Prospective Borrowers, NPAs

As per 'Framework for timely detection, reporting, investigation etc. relating to large value bank frauds' dated May 13, 2015 and Nov. 6, 2019 issued by the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, all Public Sector Banks seeks report from CEIB before the sanction of loan exceeding Rs 50 crore and above in case of new borrowers and if the existing borrower's accounts turn into a NPA.