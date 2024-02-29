Cabinet Approves Rs 75,000 Crore Rooftop Solar Scheme For 1 Crore Households

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsCabinet Approves Rs 75,000 Crore Rooftop Solar Scheme For 1 Crore Households
The Union Cabinet has approved Mufti Bijli Yojna, with a budget of Rs 75,021 crore.

29 Feb 2024, 04:22 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Solar Panel under blue sky. (Source:&nbsp;Unsplash)</p></div>
Solar Panel under blue sky. (Source: Unsplash)

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved PM-Surya Ghar: Mufti Bijli Yojna with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, under which one crore households will get financial assistance for installing rooftop solar plants.

Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur informed that approval has been given for the scheme for installing rooftop solar and providing free electricity up to 300 units every month for one crore households.

Each household can get a subsidy of Rs 30,000 for 1 kw system and Rs 60,000 for 2 kw system.

