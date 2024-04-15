NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsBullish Oil Options Traded At Record Pace Before Iran Attack
ADVERTISEMENT

Bullish Oil Options Traded At Record Pace Before Iran Attack

Oil investors piled into the options market days before Iran launched its attack on Israel and traded a record amount of contracts that profit from higher prices.

15 Apr 2024, 07:24 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Storage drums stacked in the Keihin industrial area of Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Oil dropped for a third day, erasing all of the surge on Monday that followed Hamas’ attack on Israel over the weekend. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg
Storage drums stacked in the Keihin industrial area of Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Oil dropped for a third day, erasing all of the surge on Monday that followed Hamas’ attack on Israel over the weekend. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil investors piled into the options market days before Iran launched its attack on Israel and traded a record amount of contracts that profit from higher prices.

Just over 1 million calls on the global Brent crude benchmark traded last week, surpassing a previous record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The volumes were focused on contracts at $95 and above $100, with bullish calls trading at hefty premiums to bearish puts in recent weeks. 

At the time, the futures contract traded at just above $90. 

Bullish Oil Options Traded At Record Pace Before Iran Attack

Traders have been flocking to the oil options market in order to hedge themselves against the risk of prices moving higher if the conflict between Israel and Iran widens further. Options are often used to protect against major geopolitical risks as they allow a cheaper way of profiting from a spike in prices.

Many of the bets won’t have profited yet given that crude prices and market volatility retreated when the market opened early on Monday, with the benchmark now changing hands below $90. However, as tensions in the region remain high such hedges are likely to remain in place over the coming weeks. 

Calls at $100 and $110 are the most held options contracts over the next 12 months for Brent, according to ICE Futures Europe data compiled by Bloomberg. On Thursday alone, about 29 million barrels of new call option contracts were opened on the nearest trading month. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT