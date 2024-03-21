BSE Upgraded To 'Buy' By Investec On Rising Options Market Share

BSE Ltd. was upgraded to 'buy' by Investec, citing continuing growth in equity derivatives volumes. The oldest stock exchange in Asia saw its share in options market jump nearly threefold to over 15% in March 2024.

The brokerage maintained the target price at Rs 2,800 apiece, implying an upside of 45.4%.

While regulatory risks around F&O remain, BSE's medium-term growth story is protected by the large total addressable market in equity options revenues and its momentum in gaining market share, Investec said.

The exchange trades at around 24 times FY26e P/E after the recent 20% correction, the brokerage said. It has the potential to achieve a 45–50% earnings per share CAGR (FY24–26E), along with an improving return profile and strong cash flow generation, it said,