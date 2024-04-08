Brazil Cocoa Farms Go High-Tech To Upgrade Ailing Market

Cocoa prices have more than doubled this year to a record as extreme weather, disease and structural issues have hurt supplies from Ivory Coast and Ghana. Cocoa futures in New York settled at $9,312 per ton on Friday, climbing roughly 3%. Low pay has hampered farmers’ ability to invest in improvements, limiting how much cocoa their trees can yield. That’s bringing more global attention to Brazil, which has plenty of agricultural know-how and farmers with financial resources to invest in new crops.