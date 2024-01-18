Boeing Wins 150 Max Jet Order From India’s Newest Airline

Akasa is up against IndiGo and Air India, which control almost three-quarters of India’s fiercely competitive aviation market. The airline, which has a 4.4% market share, has faced challenges along the way — it was forced to cut its schedule after rivals poached some of its pilots last year, and the death of its billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in 2022 sparked concerns about the company’s financial health.