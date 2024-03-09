Boeing’s Largest Union Demands 40% Pay Hike As Talks Begin

IAM District 751 — representing more than 32,000 mechanics in Washington and Oregon — seeks to reverse concessions on wages and pensions that Boeing wrested from workers a decade ago during a contentious battle over a contract amendment. The planemaker finds itself in a weaker position because of a tight market for skilled factory workers, and its financial and operational struggles, particularly in the aftermath of a near-catastrophe in January when a door blew off a plane made by Boeing during a flight.