Boeing Pulls Max 7 Safety Waiver Request In Bow To Pressure

The Max 8, the base version of the latest 737, and the Max 9 are both flying with what Duckworth termed the “same anti-ice system defect.” In her letter, she said Boeing won’t be able to implement a fix until 2026. Attempting to put the Max 7 into service before a solution is in place “suggests the company has yet to learn the most basic lesson from its terrible 737 Max history: safety must come before profit,” Duckworth said.