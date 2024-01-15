Boeing’s Legacy Vanished Into Thin Air. Saving It Will Take Years

Boeing now faces some thorny strategic decisions that will have major ramifications for its investors and customers. The most urgent is the future of its core 737 Max program at a time when some travelers are voicing concern about its safety. Since the accident, the company has been the butt of online memes and jokes. But Boeing and many airlines have no quick alternative. The 737 Max family is an integral part of global fleets, and the wait list for the alternative, an Airbus A320neo, stretches out several years. An all-new, single-aisle aircraft is at least a decade away for both Airbus and Boeing.