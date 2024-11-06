NDTV ProfitBusinessTessolve To Fully Acquire Dream Chip Technologies For Rs 400 Crore
Tessolve To Fully Acquire Dream Chip Technologies For Rs 400 Crore

The acquisition will also expand Tessolve's European operations by adding four delivery locations across Germany and the Netherlands,

06 Nov 2024, 08:39 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The acquisition included a specialised ADAS and imaging center of excellence lab.</p><p>(Photo Source: Envato)</p></div>
The acquisition included a specialised ADAS and imaging center of excellence lab.

(Photo Source: Envato)

Semiconductor firm Tessolve on Wednesday said it will completely acquire Germany-based semiconductor chip design firm Dream Chip Technologies for 42.5 million euros (about Rs 400 crore) in an all-cash deal.

The acquisition will also expand Tessolve's European operations by adding four delivery locations across Germany and the Netherlands, including a specialised ADAS and imaging center of excellence lab, the company said in a statement.

"Tessolve today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Dream Chip Technologies, a semiconductor chip design firm headquartered in Germany, for a consideration of up to Rs 400 crore (42.5 million euros)," the company said.

