Jio-bp To Set Up EV Charging Infra At Properties Of House Of Hiranandani

Jio-bp, operating under the brand name of Jio-bp pulse in the Electric Mobility space, has established one of the largest and fastest-growing EV charging networks in India. Alongside, operating over two dozen of the country’s biggest charging hubs (with an average 150+ charge points), the company is building fast charging stations at EV user-friendly places such as malls, restaurants, hotels, workplaces, residential societies, and public parking amongst others.