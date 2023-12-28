Life Insurers' Premium Income Rises Nearly 13% To Rs 7.83 Lakh Crore In FY23

Premium income of life insurance companies grew 12.98 per cent to Rs 7.83 lakh crore in fiscal 2023 while that of general insurers increased by 16.4 per cent to Rs 2.57 lakh crore, as per the Irdai's annual report released on Wednesday.