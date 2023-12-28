Foxconn Invests Rs 461 Crore In Bengaluru Unit

The Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Taiwan wants to force Foxconn Technology Group to unwind an $800 million investment in Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Photographer Lam Yik Fei/Bloomberg Photographer: Lam Yik Fei/Bloomberg