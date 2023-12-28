Foxconn Invests Rs 461 Crore In Bengaluru Unit

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsFoxconn Invests Rs 461 Crore In Bengaluru Unit
Taiwanese electronics manufacturing services major Foxconn has infused about USD 55.29 million (Rs 461 crore) in Bengaluru-based Foxconn Precision Engineering Private Limited, according to a regulatory filing.

28 Dec 2023, 01:02 AM IST
The Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Taiwan wants to force Foxconn Technology Group to unwind an $800 million investment in Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Photographer Lam Yik Fei/Bloomberg Photographer: Lam Yik Fei/Bloomberg
The Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Taiwan wants to force Foxconn Technology Group to unwind an $800 million investment in Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Photographer Lam Yik Fei/Bloomberg Photographer: Lam Yik Fei/Bloomberg

The company has made the investment through its Singapore-based subsidiary Foxconn Singapore Pte Limited.

Foxconn Singapore has acquired about 46,08,76,736 shares at Rs 10 each, amounting to around USD 55.29 million (Rs 460.87 crore), according to the filing.

Foxconn Precision Engineering was incorporated around six months ago.

In July, Foxconn proposed to set up a Rs 8,800-crore supplementary plant to that of its unit at the Devanahalli Information Technology Investment Region in Karnataka.

It has also bought 300 acres at Devanahalli.

According to the announcement made earlier by the Karnataka government, Foxconn is expected to create employment for about 50,000 people in the first phase at Devanahalli.

