Ashok Leyland Strengthens Retail Footprint In Assam

Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has inaugurated a new dealership for its light commercial vehicle business in Tinsukia, Assam.

The sales, service and spares facility- Bharat Motors- is the fourth light commercial vehicle dealership in Assam, city-headquartered Ashok Leyland said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ashok Leyland currently retails its range of light commercial vehicle products - BADA DOST, DOST, PARTNER AND MiTR.

"One of the key reasons for the runaway success of our DOST range and now the BADA DOST has been the robustness of the product and our network reach. All our products have been receiving great responses from our customers, thanks to their best-in-class mileage and class-leading performance, backed by extensive sales and aftersales support," said the company's President -LCV, Defense Amandeep Singh.

"We, as always, would remain committed to maintain and even enhancing the level of customer service and satisfaction. This new dealership is being opened to further strengthen our reach, in line with our commitment," he added.

The light commercial vehicles are produced at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Hosur. The inauguration of new outlet adds to the LCV distribution network with more than 750 touch points.