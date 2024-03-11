Bitcoin’s Rally Is Creating Around 1,500 ‘Millionaire Wallets’ Daily

The original cryptocurrency has soared around 70% already this year amid exuberance over surging demand for US exchange-traded funds that were first allowed to hold the tokens in January. Even so, the pace of new millionaire wallets being created is lower than during the last bull-market run of 2021, when more than 4,000 wallets were reaching the million-dollar mark daily. The high for the current year was 1,691 wallets on March 1.