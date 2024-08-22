Birla Fertility & IVF Accquire 12 BabyScience IVF Clinics In South India

Birla Fertility & IVF, a part of the $3 billion CK Birla Group, announced the acquisition of 12 BabyScience IVF Clinics on Thursday, marking its presence in the states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

BFI will now manage 50 clinics nationwide. The firm said that the acquisition is an important component of Birla Fertility & IVF's strategic expansion plan, with a continued investment of over Rs 500 crore.

"We are delighted to partner with BabyScience IVF clinics. They have consistently demonstrated excellence in the field of fertility care." Avanti Birla, Chairman and Founder, Birla Fertility & IVF, said.

Abhishek Aggrawal, Chief Business Officer at the firm spoke about how the company aims to "deliver exceptional pregnancy rates that meet international standards" through its "advanced infrastructure" and "global expertise".

Akshat Seth, the Vice Chairman of CK Birla Healthcare said that the company aims to raise awareness of climate change and provide reliable fertility treatments, consolidating their presence in South India.

"With BabyScience, we have found a like-minded partner who has a similar care model," he added.

(With Inputs From PTI.)