NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsBiden Expected To Announce Billions In Chip Subsidies, WSJ Says
ADVERTISEMENT

Biden Expected To Announce Billions In Chip Subsidies, WSJ Says

The grants are part of the Chips Act, which aims to bring chipmaking back to the US and counter China’s growing industry.

27 Jan 2024, 07:43 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Patrick Gelsinger, chief executive officer of Intel Corp., holds an Intel Gaudi3 AI accelerator</p></div>
Patrick Gelsinger, chief executive officer of Intel Corp., holds an Intel Gaudi3 AI accelerator

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is expected to soon announce billions of dollars in new subsidies to chipmakers including Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing as part efforts to reshore production, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The grants, which could be awarded in the coming weeks, are part of the Chips Act, which aims to bring chipmaking back to the US and counter China’s growing industry. 

So far only some modest financial support has been provided to the industry, but the looming announcements are for much larger sums, the WSJ said, citing industry executives familiar with negotiations.

The executives expect some announcements to be made before the State of the Union address scheduled for March 7, the WSJ said. Other recipients could include Micron Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Inc. and GlobalFoundries Inc., the WSJ reported.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT