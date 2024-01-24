ADVERTISEMENT
Bharat Dynamics Q3 Results: Profit Rises 61.2%
The company's Q3 revenue grew 30.3% to Rs 601.62 crore as against Rs 461.55 crore over the same period last year.
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.'s net profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The guided missiles and defense equipment manufacturer's profit grew 61.2% year-on-year to Rs 135.03 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Bharat Dynamics has been on a growth trajectory on the back of multiple order wins and strong fundamentals, it said.
Bharat Dynamics Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 30.3% at Rs 601.62 crore vs Rs 461.55 crore .
Ebitda up 33.56% at Rs 118.77 crore vs Rs 88.92 crore.
Margin at 19.74% vs 19.26%.
Net profit up 61.2% at Rs 135.03 crore vs Rs 83.74 crore.
