NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsBharat Dynamics Q3 Results: Profit Rises 61.2%
ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat Dynamics Q3 Results: Profit Rises 61.2%

The company's Q3 revenue grew 30.3% to Rs 601.62 crore as against Rs 461.55 crore over the same period last year.

24 Jan 2024, 03:05 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Akash Weapon System- an indigenously developed, an all - weather, air defence weapon system by Bharat Dynamics. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Akash Weapon System- an indigenously developed, an all - weather, air defence weapon system by Bharat Dynamics. (Source: Company website)

Bharat Dynamics Ltd.'s net profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

The guided missiles and defense equipment manufacturer's profit grew 61.2% year-on-year to Rs 135.03 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Bharat Dynamics has been on a growth trajectory on the back of multiple order wins and strong fundamentals, it said.

Bharat Dynamics Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 30.3% at Rs 601.62 crore vs Rs 461.55 crore .

  • Ebitda up 33.56% at Rs 118.77 crore vs Rs 88.92 crore.

  • Margin at 19.74% vs 19.26%.

  • Net profit up 61.2% at Rs 135.03 crore vs Rs 83.74 crore.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT