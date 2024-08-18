Bata Banks On Festive Demand, E-Commerce Expansion For Sales Revival

"E-commerce has been the fastest growing business for almost three to five years and continues to grow faster than the overall business. It is now in low double-digit contribution, and my sense is that it will keep growing faster than the overall business, so it will drive our growth," he said.

Adding to this Windlass said, "Our online business is a profitable and viable business." India is the biggest market for Bata Shoe Organization. It had a revenue of Rs 3,478.41 crore in fiscal 2024.