Banks Scramble To Meet Funding Requirements As 2023 Ends

As banks rushed to meet their asset-liability requirements at the end of 2023, short-term call money rates rose to a high of 7.1% on Friday, according to market participants. This is the highest level for call money rates since March 31.

Towards the end of trade on Friday, the three-day call money rate eased to 6.05%, as against 6.70% for one-day loans on Thursday.

High demand for funds from banks, at a time when they are dealing with liquidity deficits, pushed the inter-bank call money rate higher, the traders told NDTV Profit.

On Thursday, the liquidity deficit in the banking system stood at Rs 2.68 lakh crore, which is an all-time high, according to Informist.

Typically, banks step up their demand for funds at the end of every quarter for asset liability management purposes. Banks are required to submit their daily cash positions to the Reserve Bank of India every alternate Friday.

The liquidity in the banking system has tightened significantly over the past couple of months, due to demand for currency during the festive season, the RBI's actions in the foreign exchange market and tax payments by companies.

The RBI manages liquidity conditions by conducting variable-rate repo auctions, where the banks borrow funds temporarily from the central bank.

On Friday, the RBI conducted a seven-day variable rate repo auction for Rs 1.25 lakh crore, for which the central bank had received bids worth Rs 3.01 lakh crore. This reversal of the same would take place on Jan. 5.

Banks have borrowed a total of Rs 2.25 lakh crore from the RBI through variable rate repo tenders since Dec. 22, which were reversed on Friday. This indicates the paucity of funds in the banking system.

Banks preferred raising funds through the RBI's repo auctions given the lower interest rate in comparison to the interbank call money market, call traders said.

They may not have surplus liquid securities to access immediate funds of their own, according to one of the call money traders quoted above.