Banks Issue Near Record CPs, CDs Amid Lower Deposit Growth: Report

On the other hand, the outstanding CPs stood at Rs 4,08,000 crore as of Feb. 29 -- 11.9% more than the year-ago period and much higher than Rs 3,78,600 crore as of Jan. 15, 2024. However, on an annualised basis, it was -0.7%. In recent times, CP issuance peaked on May 31, 2023, when the outstanding stood at Rs 4,33,500 crore.