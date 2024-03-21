Bank Mergers Face Higher Hurdle For FDIC Approval Under Plan

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsBank Mergers Face Higher Hurdle For FDIC Approval Under Plan
US banks would have to clear steeper regulatory hurdles to merge with another lender under a plan by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

21 Mar 2024, 08:48 PM IST
The FDIC headquarters in Washington, DC.

(Bloomberg) -- US banks would have to clear steeper regulatory hurdles to merge with another lender under a plan by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

The FDIC on Thursday is planning to propose guidance that would add scrutiny to the process of getting a green light for a merger. The decision would more directly take into account the effects on financial stability and communities, according to the proposal.

