Bank Mergers Face Higher Hurdle For FDIC Approval Under Plan

(Bloomberg) -- US banks would have to clear steeper regulatory hurdles to merge with another lender under a plan by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
The FDIC on Thursday is planning to propose guidance that would add scrutiny to the process of getting a green light for a merger. The decision would more directly take into account the effects on financial stability and communities, according to the proposal.