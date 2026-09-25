Avengers Endgame: Encore Box Office Collection Day 1: Marvel Epic Draws Audiences Back To The Big Screen

The Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame has returned to Indian theatres with its encore release, bringing the iconic superhero saga back to the big screen.

Box Office Collection Day 1

Avengers Endgame: Encore has earned Rs 5.50 crore net so far on Day 1, with the film running across 2,257 shows and recording an overall occupancy of 38.8%. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 6.49 crore, according to Sacnilk. Final collections are awaited.

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Language-Wise Box Office Collection

Based on Sacnilk data, the English version has earned Rs 3.93 crore net so far from 1,075 shows, with an occupancy of 55%. The Hindi version has collected Rs 1.04 crore from 920 shows at 21% occupancy.

The Tamil version has earned Rs 24 lakh from 111 shows, recording 41% occupancy, while the Telugu version has collected Rs 29 lakh from 151 shows at 31% occupancy, the report stated.

About Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame centres on the surviving Avengers as they come together to reverse the devastation caused by Thanos, who wiped out half of all life in the universe. The heroes embark on a final mission to restore what was lost and reunite with their loved ones.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the film was written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and produced by Kevin Feige. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd and Josh Brolin, among others.

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Based on the Marvel Comics characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the film was originally released on April 26, 2019. According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed $2.8 billion worldwide.

Avengers Endgame: Encore was re-released in Indian theatres on September 25, 2026, giving fans another chance to watch the Marvel blockbuster on the big screen.

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