Aragen Life Sciences To Invest Rs 2,000 Crore For Expansion Of Facility In Hyderabad

Speaking after the meeting, Revanth Reddy said, “I'm delighted that Aragen Life Sciences, a global leader in pharma, has chosen massive investment plans in Hyderabad. This shows the new government’s resolve to building a next-level vibrant ecosystem, extraordinary infrastructure and showcasing our rich talent pool that can drive innovation to the works.”

Manni Kantipudi said, “We are excited about our five-year expansion plans and have decided to invest Rs 2,000 crore in Hyderabad, Telangana. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy garu’s leadership inspires confidence that Hyderabad will consolidate its undisputed national status as headquarters for CROs and CDMOs over the years.”