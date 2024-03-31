Don’t Be Fooled: The Worst Corporate April Fools’ Jokes And How To Spot Them

On the day in 2019, Alphabet Inc.’s Google said it found a way to understand tulips in its natural language called “Tulipish.” It claimed it was able to allow translation between Tulipish and dozens of human languages through “great advancements in artificial intelligence.” Predictably, no one really fell for it, especially if they watched to the end of this amusing video, which said Google Tulip would only be available on April 1.