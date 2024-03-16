Apple Without AI Looks More Like Coca-Cola Than High-Growth Tech

This has Apple in a quandary. Its revenue expansion is stagnating, and the stock is underperforming the Nasdaq 100 by about 16 percentage points, the most to start a year since 2013. The company still generates massive revenues, but whether that can keep increasing at the pace investors have come to expect is an open question. Apple executives say they have big plans for AI, which bulls hope will help rejuvenate its sales expansion. But so far it’s hard to gauge its prospects.